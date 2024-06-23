West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 910,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,950.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $218.21. 310,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.35. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.