West Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. 143,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,824. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

