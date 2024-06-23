Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Shares of WAL opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

