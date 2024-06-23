Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Westlake by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $147.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.02. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake has a 12-month low of $107.34 and a 12-month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

