WhiteCoin Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $28,967.69 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00115878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009173 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

