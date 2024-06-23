Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

WGO opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $53.13 and a one year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3,893.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 43,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 91,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

