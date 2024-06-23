Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.14% of Wolfspeed worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WOLF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $23.59. 5,171,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,075. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

