Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120.90 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $710.13 million and $120.90 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00004487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,978,640 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 249,936,471.68158817 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 3.00945667 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $132,502,878.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

