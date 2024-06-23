Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Research analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

WH stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 85.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,043,000 after acquiring an additional 475,682 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.