Xai Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Xai has a total market cap of $130.50 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.50087425 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $8,992,460.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

