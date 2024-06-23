Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.37. 6,889,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

