Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

