Zcash (ZEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37.33 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Zcash has a market capitalization of $319.88 million and approximately $37.33 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $19.59 or 0.00031097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00041078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

