ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0519 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. ZClassic has a market cap of $481,875.66 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00043331 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

