Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZNTL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $29.63.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

