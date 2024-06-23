Zilliqa Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.46 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $322.38 million and $8.46 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,300,657,365 coins and its circulating supply is 18,611,323,319 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

