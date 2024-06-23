zkSync Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $639.95 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, zkSync has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. zkSync has a total market cap of $639.95 million and approximately $141.27 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One zkSync token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.18141849 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $188,360,048.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

