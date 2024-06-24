1,193 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

MPC traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $173.99. 2,312,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $111.27 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

