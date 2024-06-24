226,077 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,237,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 6.1% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

VGIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.47. 1,268,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,229. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

