231872 (SCC.TO) (TSE:SCC) Trading Down 22.5%

231872 (SCC.TO) (TSE:SCC – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:SRSC)’s stock price fell 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.62. 251,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 30,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

231872 (SCC.TO) Trading Down 22.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62.

231872 (SCC.TO) Company Profile

Sears Canada Inc (Sears) is a Canada-based multi-channel retailer company. The Company operates through merchandising segment. Its merchandising operations include the sale of goods and services through its retail channels, which includes its full-line, Sears Home, Hometown, Outlet, Corbeil Electrique Inc (Corbeil) stores and its direct (catalogue/Internet) channel.

