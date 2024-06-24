27,945 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.