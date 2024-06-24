7,183 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 187.5% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,047. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $120.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.