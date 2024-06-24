Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,084,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,905. The company has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

