AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.93. The firm has a market cap of $305.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

