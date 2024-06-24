AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 1.6%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.41 and last traded at $173.08. Approximately 765,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,475,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.