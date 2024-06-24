ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $328,816.67 and $0.28 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,404.14 or 0.99941305 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00078398 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000328 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

