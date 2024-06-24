Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a market cap of $139.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 639,252 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,848,834 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $21,210,000. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 452,678 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.