AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 69,416 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.44. 1,983,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,917. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

