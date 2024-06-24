AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 233,509 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3,113.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,509 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $28.77. 216,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,563. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.