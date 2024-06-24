AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 2,809 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AES by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 204,448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,387. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.