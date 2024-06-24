AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 489 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.21.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

