AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 71,647 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 358.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,647 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,642,000 after purchasing an additional 163,064 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 977,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 179,229 shares during the last quarter.

IFRA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 247,058 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

