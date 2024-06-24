AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.05. 930,496 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $158.14.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.