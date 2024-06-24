AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.06 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.54. 1,874,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,576. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.