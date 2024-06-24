AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,545. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0959 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

