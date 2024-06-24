AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $97.80. 3,123,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

