AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,076 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 99,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,301,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,668,000 after buying an additional 97,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 341,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 93,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RWL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.