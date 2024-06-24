AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 863 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB remained flat at $25.25 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

