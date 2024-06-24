AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,969,000 after acquiring an additional 63,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after acquiring an additional 225,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.71. 512,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

