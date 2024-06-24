AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.37. The company had a trading volume of 102,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $252.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

