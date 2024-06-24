Affirm’s (AFRM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.28.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

Affirm Stock Down 0.9 %

AFRM stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Affirm by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.