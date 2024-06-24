Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

