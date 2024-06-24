Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $46.61 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00080037 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00025307 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011286 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

