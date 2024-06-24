Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $728.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

