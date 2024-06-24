Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 36.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

