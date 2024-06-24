ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 66.4% against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $15,564.62 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO was first traded on October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,204,603 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.00873387 USD and is down -30.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $31,685.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

