Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $194.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.88.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.