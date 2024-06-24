Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Strategic Planning Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $26,375,053. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,177,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.