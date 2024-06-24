American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in American Tower by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in American Tower by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMT traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,422. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.43.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

