Analysts Set Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) PT at $19.45

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 626,431 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 343,772 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 403,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLCO stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Stories

